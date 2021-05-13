LSV Asset Management Purchases 84,161 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,909,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,161 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $18,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,903,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,171,000 after acquiring an additional 33,006 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 351,230 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,965,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 648,749 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,927,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 239,293 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5,797.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,923,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 1,890,706 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,854,799 shares in the company, valued at $97,507,013.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 72,600 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $443,586.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,009,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,818,637.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,367,088 shares of company stock valued at $15,369,298. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OCSL opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $903.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCSL. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.31.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

