MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,211,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 292,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.94% of MFA Financial worth $17,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the third quarter worth $117,000. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFA opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.65. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MFA shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

