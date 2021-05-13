Credit Suisse Group Lowers Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $250.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its target price dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.83% from the stock’s previous close.

RACE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $269.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.43.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $195.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $150.97 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.04.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $1,613,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.