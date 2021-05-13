CWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIR. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of AAR by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AAR by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIR opened at $37.24 on Thursday. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -62.07 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.03.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.89 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $84,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 407,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,155,602.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,014,511.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750,469 shares in the company, valued at $31,954,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,203 shares of company stock worth $1,677,462. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

