Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Stake Boosted by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in Gentherm during the first quarter worth $2,682,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Gentherm during the first quarter worth $3,450,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Gentherm by 46.6% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 259,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Gentherm by 68.8% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 27,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM opened at $69.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.02. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $81.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average is $66.87.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. Analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their target price on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,106 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $169,701.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 739 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $59,696.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $894,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,149 shares of company stock worth $4,206,617. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

