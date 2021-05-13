Northland Securities Begins Coverage on PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $3.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.21. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 78.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that PHX Minerals will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Stephens bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 449,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,946. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 24,103 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $72,309.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,830,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,652. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.