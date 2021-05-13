O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has $17.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.80.

NYSE:OI opened at $17.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 44.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,205,000 after buying an additional 7,682,168 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in O-I Glass by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,242,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after buying an additional 267,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,599,000 after buying an additional 188,069 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 30.8% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,063,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,421,000 after buying an additional 486,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

