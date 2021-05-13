Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New $245,000 Investment in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Shares of TEKK opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.90. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $11.01.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

