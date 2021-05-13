Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $265,000 in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,183,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,741,000 after purchasing an additional 102,307 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 22.8% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 505,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,201,000 after purchasing an additional 93,791 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 42,275 shares during the period. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

In other news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.