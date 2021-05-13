Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 10,950 Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

GNL opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.93 and a beta of 1.22. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 86.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNL. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.