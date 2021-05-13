Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XHE. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHE opened at $114.97 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12 month low of $81.32 and a 12 month high of $130.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.30.

