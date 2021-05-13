Insider Selling: At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CFO Sells $800,485.00 in Stock

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HOME stock opened at $36.04 on Thursday. At Home Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOME shares. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in At Home Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after buying an additional 91,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 89,854 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in At Home Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 102,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 51,226 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group in the first quarter worth about $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

