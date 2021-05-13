Craig Hallum Cuts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $60.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.12.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $42.11 on Monday. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,623,000 after purchasing an additional 195,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,857 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $208,802,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

