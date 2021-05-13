BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) CAO Sells $939,192.84 in Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE BWA opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average is $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

