BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) CAO Sells $939,192.84 in Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE BWA opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average is $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.
BorgWarner Company Profile
BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.
Further Reading: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.