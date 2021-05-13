Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Sells $477,338.68 in Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Charles Stewart sold 12,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $477,338.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,473,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,428,097.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Charles Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $3,391,380.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $1,181,031.17.

NYSE ATUS opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATUS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

