Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) EVP Sells $444,065.28 in Stock

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ingevity stock opened at $85.39 on Thursday. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $89.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.77. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,781,000 after buying an additional 75,286 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Ingevity by 7.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,288,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,750,000 after buying an additional 151,679 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 818,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,983,000 after purchasing an additional 364,891 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,702,000 after purchasing an additional 41,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 685,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

