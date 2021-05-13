The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,547.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,449.27.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,495.88 on Monday. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,023.06 and a 12-month high of $1,542.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,452.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,254.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 5,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,304.75, for a total value of $7,297,466.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,926,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 0.3% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 0.6% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in AutoZone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

