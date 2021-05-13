Jeffrey P. Wood Sells 50,000 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Stock

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,298.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BSM stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 314,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 225,776 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

