James M. Conniff Sells 8,800 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $904,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $904,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GATX stock opened at $99.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $51.62 and a twelve month high of $106.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.89 and its 200-day moving average is $89.24. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.04.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 36.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in GATX by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

GATX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price target on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

