Greenleaf Trust Purchases 459 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 153,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $127.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.12 and a 52-week high of $136.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

