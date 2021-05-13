Greenleaf Trust Increases Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $5,722,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Public Storage by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA stock opened at $269.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $172.11 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.52 and its 200 day moving average is $238.27.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their price target on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.14.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.