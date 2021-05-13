Greenleaf Trust Purchases 1,574 Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in PLDT were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in PLDT in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in PLDT in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in PLDT by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in PLDT by 5.7% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PLDT by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHI opened at $26.30 on Thursday. PLDT Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.72.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $992.03 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 14.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PLDT Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.5882 per share. This is a boost from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

