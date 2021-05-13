Greenleaf Trust Purchases Shares of 2,980 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 417,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after buying an additional 29,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $98.11 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $64.93 and a 1-year high of $102.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.88 and its 200 day moving average is $93.09.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

