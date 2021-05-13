Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $110.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.31 and a 200-day moving average of $95.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $116.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,233 shares of company stock worth $338,938 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

