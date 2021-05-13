Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,397 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 6,073.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Chart Industries by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on GTLS. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Shares of GTLS opened at $140.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 80.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.56. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $167.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

