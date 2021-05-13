Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 370,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,027 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $52,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $135,037,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,287,000 after acquiring an additional 301,315 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,132,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,941,000 after acquiring an additional 240,934 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,349,000 after acquiring an additional 175,453 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 735,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,589,000 after acquiring an additional 172,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY opened at $133.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $178.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.24.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.73.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $374,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

