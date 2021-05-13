Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Sells $2,151,000.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,151,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,259,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $2,127,500.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $2,309,500.00.

Shares of HALO opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 265.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272,072 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,418,000 after acquiring an additional 184,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,521,000 after acquiring an additional 139,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,243,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,825,000 after acquiring an additional 235,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.