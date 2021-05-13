AON (NYSE:AON) PT Raised to $287.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several other reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.00.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock opened at $249.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.83. AON has a 1-year low of $177.21 and a 1-year high of $260.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.17.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. Analysts expect that AON will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AON by 4,280.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,348,000 after buying an additional 649,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,454,000. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AON by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,136,000 after buying an additional 357,873 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 16.2% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,347,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,207,000 after purchasing an additional 327,210 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AON by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,999,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.