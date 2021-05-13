Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

CRIS opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

