Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SWDBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. AlphaValue upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

SWDBY stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.04. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 24.33%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 4.95%.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

