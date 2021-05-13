AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Raised to $167.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ATR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $151.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $99.11 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 38.48%.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,869. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in AptarGroup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

