TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,887 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 331.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $229,041.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 11,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $500,258.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,999 shares of company stock worth $1,961,419. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TCF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

TCF opened at $45.32 on Thursday. TCF Financial Co. has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $50.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

