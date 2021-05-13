FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,010 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FireEye were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other FireEye news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $3,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,430,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,806 shares of company stock worth $5,532,065 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. FireEye, Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.13.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

