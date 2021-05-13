Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,247,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 55,688 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Rogers Communications worth $57,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 310,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 744.8% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,318,000 after purchasing an additional 870,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 391,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 1,138.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,749,000 after purchasing an additional 567,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. Desjardins raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of RCI opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.3981 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

