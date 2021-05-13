Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 13,991 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 457,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,991 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $59,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $135.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.40. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on J. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

