Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $63.67 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,551 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $63,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

NYSE CPB opened at $49.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.09. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.58.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.