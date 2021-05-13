Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 35,363 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,363 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $55,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CareDx by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

In other CareDx news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,064,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,768.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 26,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,812,639.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 412,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,455,467.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,439 shares of company stock worth $7,394,768. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $63.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average of $71.58. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

