Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of Markel worth $61,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 2,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,176.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a one year low of $761.06 and a one year high of $1,250.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,180.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,072.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,144.00.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.14, for a total value of $674,552.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,285,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total transaction of $1,799,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,965,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

