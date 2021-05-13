Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $272,000 in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

