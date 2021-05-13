SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 1,274 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 9.2% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $122.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.10 and a 200 day moving average of $126.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.05 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

