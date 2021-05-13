U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) PT Raised to $12.00 at Barclays

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) had its price target upped by Barclays from $3.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

SLCA opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The company had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $316,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 199,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,666.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,047 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 26,512 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at $8,811,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,768,000 after purchasing an additional 300,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.