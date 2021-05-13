Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) to Sell

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Separately, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $11.60 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The company has a market cap of $348.93 million, a PE ratio of -89.23 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $177.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tilly’s will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Also, CMO Tricia D. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,644 shares of company stock worth $2,198,957. Insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Tilly’s by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

