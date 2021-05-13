RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Increased to $800.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upped their target price on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $523.78.
Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $625.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $633.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. RH has a 12 month low of $138.42 and a 12 month high of $733.05.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
