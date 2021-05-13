RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Increased to $800.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upped their target price on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $523.78.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $625.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $633.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. RH has a 12 month low of $138.42 and a 12 month high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

