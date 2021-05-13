BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX opened at $385.96 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.44.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

