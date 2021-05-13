Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $133,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $308.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.19 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $342.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of -366.70 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.59.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total transaction of $11,220,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,158,763.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,515 shares of company stock valued at $105,236,425 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

