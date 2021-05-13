AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 618.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $120.39 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $72.32 and a 52 week high of $129.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.71.

