Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,251 shares of company stock worth $2,756,041 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MXIM stock opened at $89.93 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.65 and a twelve month high of $98.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.04.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

