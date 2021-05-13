PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at BMO Capital Markets

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $91.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 383.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in PACCAR by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

