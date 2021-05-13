Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.15. Approximately 129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUYTY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Etn. Fr. Colruyt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

