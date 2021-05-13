Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) President Sells $1,023,165.00 in Stock

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE BKI opened at $73.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.97 and a 200 day moving average of $82.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.